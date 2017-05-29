Theresa May has been told by a Daily Mail journalist that she is coming off as a bit of “glum bucket” during the election campaign, and asked if she will inject a “bit more Boris” in the last two weeks before polling.

Despite criticism of that the Conservative Party is running an overly stage-managed election campaign, the Prime Minister took a series of questions from journalists at the end of a rally in West London on Monday.

She may now be regretting giving an opportunity to probe by the newspaper’s political sketch writer Quentin Letts. The journalist asked:

“It may just be that the terrible event in Manchester has done this but this seems to be quite a low-key campaign. “I don’t need to be rude but you seem to be a bit of a glum bucket. Are you enjoying the campaign? Will we see a bit more optimism and a bit more Boris, a bit more life? “It does seem a very subdued campaign so far.”

Mid-question, May appeared deeply unimpressed: