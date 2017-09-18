Theresa May Is Like A Headteacher 'Barricaded In Her Own Office,' Says Vince Cable

Theresa May is behaving like a school headmaster “barricaded in her own office”, Vince Cable has said.

The Lib Dem leader said on Monday morning there was now “open civil war” within the Cabinet that the prime minister appeared unable to stop.

His comments came after Boris Johnson was accused by Amber Rudd of attempting to “backseat driving” the Brexit process.

Cable told the BBC’s Breakfast programme he would “fire the guy instantly” if he was in charge.

“It’s a bit like a school where discipline has broken down completely, the headteacher is barricaded in her own office, unwilling to impose discipline,” he said.