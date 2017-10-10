A leading conservative commentator has said Theresa May is “unfit” to be Prime Minister after refusing to say she would vote for Brexit if there was a fresh referendum today.

Speaking on LBC radio on Tuesday afternoon, the Prime Minister was pressed by presenter Iain Dale on whether she would switch the Remain vote she made in 2016 now that she was leading the UK out of the European Union.

She replied: “Well, I voted Remain for good reasons at the time, but circumstances move on.

“The important thing now is we should all be focused on delivering Brexit and delivering the best deal.

“But you’re asking me to say how would I vote in a vote now against a different background, a different international background, a different economic background.”