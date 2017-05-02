The Conservative Parrty’s election campaign has faced criticism for being overly-stage managed and limiting the exposure of Theresa May to the media and the general public.

A typical Tory ‘rally’ involves a rote speech to a hand-picked audience of activists, followed by three questions where the answer will at some point involve the words ‘strong and and stable’.

Her speech in the South West today looked and sounded much like her speech in Lancashire a day earlier.