Theresa May has claimed she does not want a Cabinet of “yes men” as she defended not having sacked Boris Johnson.

The Conservative Party conference in Manchester has been completely overshadowed by the foreign secretary’s decision to set out a series of personal red lines on Brexit.

In a series of TV and radio interviews on Tuesday morning, the prime minister was repeatedly pressed on why Johnson still had his job and laughed off questions about whether he was “unsackable”.

“Weak leadership is wanting to have a team around you that are only yes men,” she told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme. “Strong leadership is actually having a team around you of different voices.”