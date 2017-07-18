Theresa May has warned her squabbling Cabinet that they need to end their in-fighting over Brexit and take their jobs “seriously”.

The Prime Minister told her top ministers “there is a need to show strength and unity as a country - and that starts around the cabinet table”.

Her opening words at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday followed days of bitter rows and leaks that saw Chancellor Philip Hammond come under vicious attack from colleagues.

One minister has even accused Hammond, who favours a ‘soft’ exit from the EU, of trying to “f*ck up* Brexit, while others accused him of sexism and snobbery over public sector pay.

One senior Tory told HuffPost UK on Monday that Boris Johnson and Michael Gove were “dangerous and deranged” in their drive for a ‘hard Brexit’.

Weakened by the loss of her majority in last month’s general election, May moved to use her remaining authority as PM to order her top team to start showing they were focused on the best interests of the country.