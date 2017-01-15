Theresa May To Star In US Vogue Magazine Photoshoot

Downing Street has confirmed Theresa May is to appear in the glossy fashion magazine US Vogue.
The Prime Minister, who chose a lifetime’s subscription to the magazine as her luxury item when appearing on Desert Island Discs, is to be shot by world-famous photographer Annie Leibovitz.
“The long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April,” a No 10 spokesman said.
Details of the shoot emerged following the magazine’s editor, British-born Anna Wintour, being made a dame in the New Year Honours.
The PM has made little secret of her fondness for fashion, and pictures of the former Home Secretary’s choice of footwear have long been a staple of Conservative Party conference media coverage. Margaret Thatcher was photographed four times for British Vogue.
But May’s choice of £995 chocolate-coloured leather trousers - along with £295 Burberry trainers - for a Sunday Times photoshoot last year prompted a backlash from former Education Secretary, Nicky Morgan - who said she had never spent that much on anything except her wedding dress. The row was dubbed #trousergate.
“My barometer is always, ‘How am I going to explain this in Loughborough market?’,” Morgan said.
According to the Press Association, Downing Street sources denied reports the Vogue feature was connected to a planned visit to the US for her first meeting with Donald Trump.