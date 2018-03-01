Theresa May will put national unity at the heart of her latest plan for Brexit as she sets out five “tests” for the UK’s successful exit from the EU. In a long-awaited speech in the City of London on Friday, the Prime Minister will seek to heal the wounds caused by the referendum vote with a promise to “bring our country back together”. May, whose vision of a ‘hard Brexit’ led her to lose her Commons majority at last year’s general election, has come under fire for failing to make any attempt to reach out to Remain voters to date. She will say that Brexit will only work if the eventual deal with Brussels is long-lasting and takes “into account the views of everyone who cares about this issue, from both sides of the debate”. But critics claimed she had bowed to hardline “Brextremists” in the Cabinet as it was claimed that Brexit Secretary David Davis had blocked her from making “binding” commitments to continue EU rule alignment in key industrial sectors. Addressing an audience in the Mansion House, the PM will again underline that she wants the UK to “take control of our borders, laws and money” after the country formally exits the union in March 2019. She will also ram home her point that Northern Ireland cannot be treated differently from the rest of the UK in any new arrangements. Yet in a marked nod to former ‘Remain’ voters, she will also suggest that the UK and EU will stay “close” together on future trade rules, despite having two “separate legal systems”. “I believe that is achievable because it is in the EU’s interests as well as ours and because of our unique starting point, where on day one we both have the same laws and rules,” she will say.

“So rather than having to bring two different systems closer together, the task will be to manage the relationship once we are two separate legal systems”. May will also call for “the broadest and deepest possible agreement – covering more sectors and co-operating more fully than any Free Trade Agreement anywhere in the world today”. The PM has been criticised for failing to produce any detailed proposals so far and her overnight words suggest she is not budging from plans for a “Canada-plus-plus-plus” vision for the UK, with a free trade deal outside the single market and customs union that keeps alignment on rules for certain sectors. The speech, which was relocated to London rather than the north following a heavy snowfall, echoes Gordon Brown’s famous “five tests” for any UK membership of the euro back in the 2000s. Critics seized on her planned words as yet another example of the Tory government’s “cake and eat it” approach to Brexit, hoping to keep the benefits of membership of EU membership while getting new freedoms over migration and trade. Unlike her speech in Lancaster House, which pointed to life outside the EU single market, and her speech in Florence, which conceded the need for a two-year ‘status quo’ transition, it was unclear if the Mansion House speech would give the EU any further clarity on the UK’s position.

