Theresa May's 'B*****t Crazy' Advisers Slammed By Former Downing Street Communications Director

Her comments came as May is set to name the rest of her top team after a humiliating showing in the general election left her authority as prime minister weakened.

Perrior quit her job working for May in April. She said the prime minister’s office “was pretty dysfunctional”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, Perrior said working in No.10 was “ terrible ” when the prime minister’s joint chiefs of staff were there.

Katie Perrior, Theresa May’s former director of communications has said the atmosphere inside Downing Street was “toxic”, as she slammed the prime minister’s top advisers Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy for their “rude, abusive, childish behaviour”.

In the wake of her disastrous general election campaign, May has been accused of relying too heavily on Hill and Timothy who have worked for her since her time as home secretary.

Timothy has also been blamed for including the controversial social care policy in the Tory manifesto which May u-turned on in the space of four days.

Writing in The Times, Perrior said May only stood up to Hill and Timothy a “handful of times”.

“Normally we would all sit there while Fiona would raise some batshit crazy idea and not say a word,” she said.

She told the BBC: “There was not enough respect shown to epople who spent 20 years in office or 20 years getting to the top seat in Government. They would send people text messages - rude text messages - which is not acceptable.

“What the prime minister needs at a time that you’re going through Brexit is diplomats not street-fighters. They only really know one way to operate - and that is to have enemies and I’m sure I’m one of them this morning.

“We were going to an 8.30 meeting every morning at Theresa May’s office and the atmosphere would be great if the chiefs of staff were not there and terrible if the chiefs of staff were there.

“We would be able to speak freely if they weren’t around and if they were around you don’t speak.”

Perrior explained why she left No.10: “Every month that went past I felt I’ve done pretty well for holding on because it was pretty toxic.”