A piece of baseball crowd entertainment is being credited with teaching one American how “Theresa May” must feel after expecting a landslide election only to end up with her party losing its majority.
During a clash between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves a “contestant” was given a “200 foot head start” before a man known as “The Freeze” tried to beat him to the finish line.
Video of the race, dubbed “the funniest thing that will happen at a sporting event this year,” saw the contestant raise his arms in the air as he neared the finish line, imploring the crowd to help him celebrate his victory.
The Freeze then breezed by.
Turning to see himself being overtaken the contestant then stumbled, face planting into the dirt.
“He thought he was going to win,” one of the commentators can be heard saying, before laughing.
“That’s where he belongs, right in the dirt,” another commentator is heard saying.
“The Freeze will get you every time.”
As the instant replay showed the moment The Freeze edged ahead the commentator added, “look at the look on his face, ‘what, what’...”