Theresa May's Housing Announcement Gives No Guarantee Of More Homes - HuffPost Verdict

It is a speech Theresa May has given many times before, and will probably give many times again. There’s a housing crisis. More homes need to be built. They need to be affordable. If words could be turned into bricks, there would be no housing crisis in the UK. Alas for May, actions are needed.

As with Philip Hammond’s Budget in November, the focus of the Government’s reforms is on changing the planning process to make it easier for housing developers to build. She urged house builders to “step up and do their bit”, but there was little sign of where the pressure would come from if they did not. There was a stern defence of the Green Belt, with May pointing out – correctly – that it is not just about protecting fields and woodland, but stopping towns and cities merging into each other.

But when you boil down today’s speech, the announcements in the Budget and May’s promises at Conservative Party Conference, will any extra homes be built as a direct result of the measures announced? It is unlikely. Tory backbenchers – tuned in to how Labour’s plans to borrow to invest have caught the imagination of many young people – are quietly suggesting the Government should take advantage of historic low interest rates to fund a house building boom. Councils should be given greater freedom to borrow to build the social housing so desperately needed.

The Government’s position on renting follows the same logic as home building: the system needs tweaking, not a radical overhaul. May was keen to reassure renters that they are “not any less of a person for doing so” – a point so obvious that it may seem strange to even make it.

Speaking after May this morning was Housing Secretary Sajid Javid. Wheresa May and Hammond are talking the talk on solving the housing crisis, the former banker, who comes from humble origins, seems determined to walk the walk.

He tried to bounce the Chancellor into borrowing billions to invest in building before the Budget, but was knocked back. Going into today’s speech, it was his revelation that central Government could take the decision of where homes are built out of the hands of local councils if they fail to find sites that was the most drastic.