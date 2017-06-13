It’s always nice to give people a good send-off when they leave their job, so it’s great to see Theresa May’s leaving do is going to be well-attended.

There may be the teeny tiny issue that she probably doesn’t know about it or indeed that fact that she is supposedly leaving but hey, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.

A Facebook event, showing the drinks being held at Westminster’s Red Lion pub, had more than 47,000 people marked as attending by Tuesday morning.