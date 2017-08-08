14 Things That Might Mean Your Partner Isn’t The One

No one gets into a relationship without imagining a potential future together, but just how long that future actually turns out to be is another matter.
You can spend a lifetime trying to work out if your current partner is the one, or if there is someone else out there waiting for you, without ever knowing for sure.
But here are 14 things that people of Reddit have found might mean your long-term prospects with that person aren’t so promising.
“I asked my best friend how he could call his SO his best friend...this lead our conversation to: “Why isn’t your SO your best friend? And if not, what are you even doing?” That was kinda mind-blowing for me, thankfully my current SO has opened my eyes to what that feels like.”
6. They aren’t someone you want to introduce to your family.
“I realised I couldn’t stay with him [ex-boyfriend] because while I couldn’t put my finger on why, I knew that I didn’t want my family or friends to meet him. He had no real redeeming values and was emotionally and sexually abusive. It was easy to stay with him because of how isolated I was, but when my mum said she wanted to come visit, I was afraid and didn’t want her to come.”
7. They don’t inspire you to keep trying.
“When I wasn’t willing to work through our problems anymore.”
8. They act like a child.
“The last nail in that coffin was when she threw a hissy fit like a two year old because she was thirsty and had to walk a little ways to get something to drink. Never been quite that embarrassed before.”
9. They don’t put in any effort.
10. They make you a worse version of yourself.
“He slowly started making me doubt myself in very small ways. We all doubt ourselves sometimes, but when you start doubting even what outfit to put on in the morning because of some comments your S/O has made, time to move on.”
11. They don’t make time for you.
“When I had to schedule an appointment a month in advance to see him, he lived 5 minutes away.”
12. They change their behaviour when alcohol is involved.
“When alcohol would get involved. Suddenly I wouldn’t exist and she would gravitate more towards the life of the party alpha male.”
13. They are less caring than people you barely know.
“My dad died in 2000 and a friend of mine brought over a tray of food to my family. We were friends, but not close enough to where we knew each other’s phone numbers or addresses. It was a complete surprise to see her. She just heard about it and looked for something to do to help. Months later, I realised it was something my girlfriend would never do. I started dating the food tray girl about 15 months later and married her.”