One In Five UK Children Cannot Swim Because Parents Don't Have Enough Time Or Money

A fifth of children in the UK don’t know how to swim, as parents blame cost and time pressures for their decision not to teach them this skill.

The new data from the Swimming Teachers’ Association (STA), an educational charity dedicated to teaching swimming and lifesaving skills, revealed that despite 90% of parents agreeing it is a life skill, 20% of them have a child at home that cannot swim at all.

“Of greatest concern is the finding that one in three children between the ages of 10-16 currently cannot swim,” said Kayle Burgham, Head of Aquatics at STA.

“Especially when you consider this age group makes up one of the highest percentages of drownings in the UK.”