Space is so unfathomably big that trying to get your head around it is an easy way to give yourself a headache.

Try not to dwell on that for too long then as you take in this; an astonishing 1.6 billion pixel image of a dwarf galaxy taken by the European Space Agency’s Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope.

What you’re looking at is the largest image ever taken of the Small Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that makes up one of our two closest neighbours.

Despite being located over 200,000 light years away VISTA was still able to capture an image with a resolution of 43,223 x 38,236.