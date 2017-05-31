Harry Potter fans listen up. A Kickstarter project wants to create a real wizarding pub in the centre of London and they’ll bring it to life using the power of technology. From floating candles, wand-activated lights and beers that magically pour themselves the project’s founder Matthew Cortland wants to create the ultimate inn for wizarding enthusiasts.

Called rather appropriately, The Cauldron, Cortland’s pub has been a passion of his ever since he first started making and designing mobile apps while on his masters course. Recalling the effortless simplicity of the Weasley’s family clock that showed where every family member is at a given time, he wondered if he couldn’t recreate that same sense of wonder within the real world. Realising there is probably no shortage of people who share this dream Cortland will crowdsource both the funding and the ideas for the pub.

Using Kickstarter to raise capital in order to pay for everything Cortland has also set up a Wiki page where fans can come up with ideas, vote on which ones they like the best and then see them become a reality.

Ideas that have already been suggested include having wands that can turn on the lights at will, candles that magically float above the tables and even a fireplace that can instantly catch light as though reacting to a spell.

