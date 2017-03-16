Lego has always followed certain rules, the most annoying of which has been that it always has to be built on a flat surface and usually upwards. Well now a company has unveiled a product that could change everything: Lego tape. It’s exactly what it says on the tin, a strip of bendable adhesive Lego that can turn almost any surface into a building area.

Nimuno

This incredible idea comes courtesy of industrial designers Anine Kirsten and Max Basler who had the epiphany that they could create a simple, bendable that contained a Lego surface. To help bring their idea to the masses Kirsten and Basler turned to crowdfunding site Indiegogo and the reaction has been, well extraordinary. Of the $8,000 goal they set themselves the team have raised a staggering $863,119 and there’s still a month left to go. To put that into clearer terms, they raised 10789 per cent of their original goal.

It’s hard not to see why. It’s a bendable, adhesive strip of Lego that can be glued to anything.

Because it’s not solid plastic like normal Lego you can even cut it down into size using nothing but a pair of scissors.

Once you’ve cut it to size you can then convert other larger Lego toys (or indeed anything) into a building surface. Whether that’s a fridge door, other toys, the wall...essentially, we’re sold.

