Nissan, like many other automotive manufacturers, is currently trying to solve a major side-effect that comes with creating an electric car: Silence.

With no combustion engine these cars are whisper quiet, and while that might be great for drivers it presents a serious problem for pedestrians who are relying on sight and sound to know if there’s a car coming.

To combat this Nissan has revealed a completely artificial sound that will play whenever the car is driving to alert people of its presence.

It’s called ‘Canto’ and you can listen to it below: