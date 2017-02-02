This Is Why Some People Are Taller Than Others

It’s a question that has fascinated geneticists for decades: why are some people taller than others?

Now a new study of 700,000 people has revealed 83 DNA changes which have a big impact on height.

The alterations are uncommon, but some adjust height by more than 2cm. More common variants relate to differences of less than a millimetre.

“While our last study identified common height-related changes in the genome, this time we went for low-frequency and rare changes that directly alter proteins and tend to have stronger effects,” said Joel Hirschhorn, MD, PhD, of Boston Children’s Hospital.