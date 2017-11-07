Why You Get Headaches After Sex (And How To Stop Them)

“I’ve got a headache” may be the cliché excuse associated with telling your partner you’re not in the mood, but for some, sex can actually cause a sore head.

If you start to feel your head pounding during or after sex, you could be suffering from “sex headaches”.

According to Dr Margaret Redelman, a sexologist writing in the British Journal of Medical Practitioners, sex headaches have been given multiple names throughout medical history, such as HSA (headaches associated with sexual activity), BSH (benign sex headache), benign coital headache and orgasmic cephalgia.

It’s thought that sex headaches are not common “but it is generally felt that they are under-reported due to patient embarrassment”.

With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about them.