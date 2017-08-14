This Mobile Gin Van Will Deliver Cocktails Straight To Your Party (But There's A Catch)

Forget hosting a BYOB gathering, you can now pay for a mobile gin van to deliver delicious drinks straight to your party.

The catch is that you can’t have the van, called The Wanderer, on speed dial for a quick drink or two.

Instead, the van, created by New World Trading Company (NWTC), has to be hired as a fully-kitted mobile bar, so it’s more suitable for weddings and big celebrations than your average house party.

Still, dedicated gin fans may be tempted to club together for an extravagant Saturday night after hearing what the van offers.