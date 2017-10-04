This Passenger Drone Wants To Replace Your Car

Passenger Drone have now released the footage of their very first manned test flight.

While Uber and others are fighting to create autonomous flying taxi drones, a small company in California is looking to go one step further by completely replacing your car.

The drone is still in the testing stages of development, so don’t expect to to fly you across the country just yet.

Instead it has a perfectly reasonable top speed of 45mph with what is around a 25 minute flight time.

We’ll admit that’s not much, but it should be enough to get you to the shops and back.

Alternatively the company see it as a commuter vehicle, allowing you to fly to work, re-charge its batteries during the day and then fly back home.