    27/07/2017 11:58 BST | Updated 27/07/2017 16:36 BST

    This Wearable Chair Is Probably Our Favourite Gadget Of The Year

    Now you can queue like an absolute pro.

    We’ve all been there, stuck queuing in a line for what feels like a decade and you’re left with just one overwhelming urge: To sit down.

    Well we’re here to tell you that you can sit down, as much as you want. All you need to do it is buy yourself a wearable chair.

    It’s called the Noone Chairless Chair and it is at first glance what looks like an exo-skeleton that straps to your legs.

    However, at the first sign of tiredness you simply bend your knees, the braces at the back will lock into place and voila....you have a chair.

    The chair was designed by the Swiss company Noonne AG and is primarily suited for work environments where employees are on their feet for long stretches of time.

    Of course, there’s nothing to say that any normal member of the public can’t reach out to them and purchase one for personal use.

    Sadly the company doesn’t provide a price tag, but in all honesty, the life-changing functionality that this gadget provides is literally priceless.

