A 66-year-old woman has failed in her “extraordinarily unusual” court appeal to divorce her husband of 40 years.

Tini Owens appealed the decision after a family court refused to grant her a divorce petition in a ruling made last year.

But the appeal judges, led by Sir James Munby who is the most senior family court judge in England and Wales, upheld the original ruling meaning Owens must remain married to husband Hugh.