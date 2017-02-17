Tiny Plastic 'Nurdles' Discovered On 73% Of Beaches In Nationwide Search

A search of hundreds of beaches across the UK has found almost three-quarters of them are littered with tiny plastic pellets. The lentil-sized pellets known as “nurdles” are used as a raw material by industry to make new plastic products. But searches of 279 shorelines in spots ranging from Shetland to the Scilly Isles have revealed 205 of the sites scoured (73%) had the industrial pellets on them. The largest number recorded in the Great Winter Nurdle Hunt weekend in early February were found at Widemouth Bay, Cornwall, where 33 volunteers from the Widemouth Task Force collected around 127,500 pellets on a 100-metre stretch of beach.

Results from the Great Winter Nurdle Hunt. One volunteer found 425 nurdles in 35 minutes in a 2.5 sq ft patch! pic.twitter.com/XWQusjcieA — CharmouthHCC (@CharmouthHCC) February 11, 2017

'Nurdle hunt' targets plastic pellets on UK beaches https://t.co/EEzTbYVtYz pic.twitter.com/o9Ug4B4pwN — Irish Enviro Network (@IrishEnvNet) February 6, 2017

Perfect weather for a winter nurdle hunt - 573 bagged at Brighouse Bay. @greatnurdler #nurdlehunt pic.twitter.com/UCHGZL4zJr — Solway Coastwise (@SolwayCoastwise) February 5, 2017

Just finished counting the nurdles we collected today for the #NurdleHunt . 2 of us collected 1464 in an hour! @greatnurdler pic.twitter.com/3oHETwhLbi — Sarah Hodgson (@shodge_7) February 5, 2017