9 Blind Date Survival Tips (So You Can Find The Harry To Your Meghan)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be hurtling towards a fairytale wedding thanks to a blind date in 2016. But for many, the very idea of being set up by a mate is enough to bring them out in hives.

That said, while there are plenty of blind date horror stories floating around, that’s not to say they can’t end in happiness. (Or at the very least, amicably.)

Here, dating pros reveal their dos and don’ts to help you bag yourself a second, not-so-blind date.

Do trust your friend

The thought of placing your love life in your best mate’s hands might be nerve-racking, but dating coach and expert James Preece said it could actually work wonders for your love life.

“Your friend probably knows you better than you even know yourself,” he said. “They’ll understand the type of person you need to make you happy rather than the ones you think you want. They’ve watched you in your previous relationships and have seen you at your best as well as your worst.”

Do your research

The benefit of having a friend set you up is that you can get some key intelligence about your date before you meet (without having to trawl through Facebook at the risk of accidentally liking something from 2015).

Tania O’Donnell, author of Slow Dating: A Technophobe’s Quest for Love Offline, said: “Ask the person setting you up what the other person is like and if there are any stories they can tell you about him or her. This will provide you with an icebreaker conversation.”

Do pick an informal place

Choosing a chilled out setting for your blind date can be very beneficial and can take some of the pressure off, as it allows you to leave if things go terribly.

Tania explained: “Pick an informal place such as a pub or coffee shop and only meet for drinks. If you get along well, you can always extend it to dinner, but if it isn’t going well, you’re only committed to a couple of drinks and can make the excuse that you have a supper booked with a friend in order to leave.”

Dating expert Madeleine Mason, from PassionSmiths, added that first dates should always be a short, 60 to 90-minute “chemistry check” to help you get a feel for whether you’d go on a second date or not.

Do make an effort

Tania is a firm believer that people should take care over their outfit, the venue and plans when on a blind date. After all, if everything goes well you don’t want the story of how you met to be clouded by the fact you wore tracksuit bottoms.

“Make an effort with your appearance,” she said. “It doesn’t come across as desperate or trying too hard - it is a common courtesy to look and smell nice on a special occasion.

“To do less makes it seem as though you’re not that bothered and, while some pick-up artists might think this is an appropriate impression to give, it doesn’t really bode well for any resulting relationship.”