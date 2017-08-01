Toddler Insists On Personally Greeting Every Passenger As He Boards A Flight

The thought of getting on an aeroplane with young children in tow doesn’t normally fill most parents with joy.

But now one mum has shared an adorable video of her toddler, Guy Jakubowicz, on his best behaviour as he boards a flight home from visiting his grandma.

The two-year-old has decided to forgo the usual toddler tantrum that seems to always come with a long haul journey, and instead just wanted to bring some happiness to his fellow flyers.