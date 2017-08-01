Toddler Insists On Personally Greeting Every Passenger As He Boards A Flight

The thought of getting on an aeroplane with young children in tow doesn’t normally fill most parents with joy.
But now one mum has shared an adorable video of her toddler, Guy Jakubowicz, on his best behaviour as he boards a flight home from visiting his grandma.
The two-year-old has decided to forgo the usual toddler tantrum that seems to always come with a long haul journey, and instead just wanted to bring some happiness to his fellow flyers.
As Guy walks down the aisle he insists on fist bumping every passenger he comes across, even if they aren’t paying attention at first as he waits for them to notice him.
Filmed by his mum Alya on her phone, on the flight from North Carolina to Missouri, she explains to the perplexed strangers: “He wants to fist bump you.”
One of the stranger’s responds: “Oh, that is so cute.”
Guy then comes across an air stewardess who wants to play along too, and says: “You’re gonna have to reach up real high for me.”
The one-minute clip was shared on the Southwest Airline’s Facebook page, and clearly we aren’t the only ones who are enjoying it as it has been shared nearly 30,000 times and received 3.3k comments.
Anyone want to book a holiday?