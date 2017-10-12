This Toddler's Rude Mispronunciation Of The Name 'Casper' Is Innocence At Its Best

A toddler who struggled to pronounce the name ‘Casper’, inadvertently turned the friendly ghost into something a lot less pleasant.
Mum blogger Mary Backstrom, from the US, posted a photo of her son - who she refers to as Nugget - with a blanket over his head, pretending to be a ghost.
Writing on Facebook, the mum shared their conversation: “Nugget: ‘OoooOoooo! I’m Ass Burn!’ Me: ‘Wait, what?’”
The mum continued: “Nugget: ‘I am Ass Burn!’
“Me, trying not to pee my pants: ‘Benjamin, I don’t know who that is. Can you tell me more about, um... Assburn?’
“Nugget: ‘Yah, mummy! Like ‘ASSSburn the friendly ghost! The friendly ghost’.
“Me: *falls over dead*”.
