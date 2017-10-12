All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    12/10/2017 09:09 BST

    This Toddler's Rude Mispronunciation Of The Name 'Casper' Is Innocence At Its Best

    'Me: *falls over dead*' 👻👻👻

    A toddler who struggled to pronounce the name ‘Casper’, inadvertently turned the friendly ghost into something a lot less pleasant.

    Mum blogger Mary Backstrom, from the US, posted a photo of her son - who she refers to as Nugget - with a blanket over his head, pretending to be a ghost.

    Writing on Facebook, the mum shared their conversation: “Nugget: ‘OoooOoooo! I’m Ass Burn!’ Me: ‘Wait, what?’”

    The mum continued: “Nugget: ‘I am Ass Burn!’

    “Me, trying not to pee my pants: ‘Benjamin, I don’t know who that is. Can you tell me more about, um... Assburn?’

    “Nugget: ‘Yah, mummy! Like ‘ASSSburn the friendly ghost! The friendly ghost’.

    “Me: *falls over dead*”.

    Follow Backstrom’s Facebook page for more hilarious parenting updates.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    7 Fun Creative Craft Projects For Toddlers
    MORE:parentsFamilyToddlerscomedycute kids

    Conversations