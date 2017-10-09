Whether parents like it or not, it’s highly likely your child will discover swear words earlier than you’re expecting them to.

Sometimes it’s best to just ignore them, rather than making a big deal of it, but that can prove to be tricky when you’re trying not to crack up at the sound of the f-bomb being practiced in such an angelic voice, as demonstrated in a video shared by dad James LaPorta on Twitter.

The journalist and former US marine put on his best poker face when in the car with his soon-to-be two-year-old, who is repeatedly saying the word “fuck”.

And it’s not one of those “sounds like a swear word, but could be another word” scenarios. He’s literally just swearing.