The ‘Taboo’ star bet his ‘ The Revenant ’ co-star that he wouldn’t take home the Best Actor trophy at the 2016 Academy Awards.

The British actor has been spotted with a brand new (and somewhat unusual) tattoo - the result of a wager with fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio .

But after being nominated five times without winning, Leo finally bagged the Oscar for his portrayal of Hugh Glass in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s award-winning epic.

Unfortunately for Tom, that meant he had to get a tat of Leonardo’s choosing, which the ‘Titanic’ star stipulated must be “Leo knows everything”.

Hardy later told Esquire that he had yet to get the tattoo because his co-star had written it “in this really shitty handwriting”.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get it done, but you have to write it properly’,” he told the mag.

But, proving he’s a man of his word, Tom has now got inked with the slightly tweaked, but still beautifully poetic “Leo knows all”.

The new design was revealed after US fan Andrew Calisterio’s bumped into the actor and got him to pose for a selfie, which he shared on Instagram.