You’ve seen him as Bane, you’ve seen him as Mad Max and you’ve seen him as both Kray twins, but there’s one role that even Tom Hardy’s most loyal devotees might not realise he’s attempted… amateur rapper.

Yes, back in 1999, two years before making his big-screen debut, Tom made a go of it as a rapper, under the moniker Tommy No. 1.

His attempts have laid dormant for almost 20 years, but his 18-track mixtape ‘Falling On Your Arse In 1999’ has now been published online.