Sir Tom Jones’s life story could be the topic of a new ITV drama, following the success of their 2014 ‘Cilla’ miniseries.
Sheridan Smith won critical acclaim for her portrayal of Cilla Black in the show, and bosses are now reportedly considering a similar drama, focussing on Tom’s decades in showbusiness.
A TV insider is quoted as telling the Mirror: “Tom’s story could not fail to attract a huge audience.
“He’s a national treasure with a career spanning seven decades. He’s gone from rags to riches, all the time retaining that down-to-earth quality his upbringing installed in him.
“He’s also been a heartthrob, with countless women at his feet
“And he wore his heart on his sleeve after the loss of his beloved wife. He’s TV gold and everyone knows it.”
And apparently, Sir Tom is on board with the idea and has “had interest” since seeing Sheridan’s portrayal of the Liverpool legend.
“He’s open to the idea, but what’s important is working with the right team so that it’s done well and treated properly,” a source close to the Welsh singer adds.
Tom’s life would certainly lend itself well to a drama, and he’s seen a lot during his years in the entertainment industry.
‘Cilla’ focussed on her rise to fame and early days as a cloakroom worker in the Cavern Club, but bosses would have plenty to choose from if making a programme about Tom.
In the last year alone, he has been through a lot, and openly spoke about his struggle to cope following the death of his wife Melinda in April 2016.
In his first public appearance after her death, he reflected: “We had a solid marriage that nothing could shake and we both felt that.
“I felt very lucky to have fallen in love at an early age. We were teenagers. We fell in love, not just in lust. A lot of teenagers fall in lust and then it doesn’t last. But we knew this thing was forever, for as long as we would be alive. That’s how strong the marriage was.”
More recently, he’s played down rumours that he’s dating Priscilla Presley, and admitted that he’s not sure rocker Elvis would approve.