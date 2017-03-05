Sir Tom Jones’s life story could be the topic of a new ITV drama, following the success of their 2014 ‘Cilla’ miniseries. Sheridan Smith won critical acclaim for her portrayal of Cilla Black in the show, and bosses are now reportedly considering a similar drama, focussing on Tom’s decades in showbusiness.

NBC via Getty Images Sir Tom Jones

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Tom Jones in the 1960s