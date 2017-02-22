Move over, Ed Balls - Labour has a new Lord of the Dance.

Tom Watson must have made political history today by performing a celebratory ‘dab’ after Jeremy Corbyn stung Theresa May with a question on the NHS.

The pair had been sparring at Prime Minister’s Questions when Corbyn asked:

“It seems to me that some Members don’t want to be concerned about the fact that there are 1.2 million elderly people not getting the care that they need. “The legacy of her government will be blighting our NHS for decades - fewer hospitals, fewer A&E depts, fewer nurses, and fewer people getting the care they need. “We need a government that puts the NHS first and will invest in our NHS.”

As Corbyn sat down, a wide camera-shot appeared to show Watson doing the dab to hammer home Corbyn’s fierce barb.