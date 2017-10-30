Staff working for MPs would be better protected from sexual harassment if Parliament’s regulator finally agreed to recognise trade unions, Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson has declared.

In a letter to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), Watson has urged it to formally work with unions such as Unite so they can represent Westminster researchers and other staff employed directly by MPs.

The letter, seen by HuffPost UK, calls on IPSA to act in the wake of the recent allegations that junior employees have been either ignored by the Commons authorities and political parties or too scared to speak out for fear of losing their job.

More than 30 Tory MPs, including Cabinet ministers and others, have been included on a list claiming various degrees of sexual harassment conducted in recent years.

Labour MPs too stand accused of inappropriate conduct, on foreign trips as well as in Westminster, and Parliament is under pressure to create a new, independent complaints procedure to combat bullying and sexual misconduct.

In a strange quirk, unions have for years been allowed to represent employees of the Commons but not MPs’ personal staff.

But Watson points out that IPSA has in recent years become more involved in the regulation of MPs’ staff pay, contracts and job descriptions.

In his letter, the Deputy Labour leader argues that such changes mean that the watchdog should now follow through and recognise trade unions can represent MPs’ employees.