Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s younger brother, made a stealthy appearance on the Tommy Hilfiger catwalk.

The ‘Tommy Now’ extravaganza took place on day five of London Fashion Week and the stars were out in full force.

There were just as many well-known faces on the catwalk as there were on FROW, but one not-so-famous model (yet) stood out: the youngest Hadid.

Gigi and Bella posed backstage.