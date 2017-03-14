BBC bosses have an unusual tactic to try and save ‘Top Gear’, and are reportedly planning to sprinkle a little bit of ‘Strictly’ magic on the show.

Yes, the big cheeses at the BBC are thought to have brought in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ studio director Nikki Parsons, with the hopes that she can iron out the presenting links with new line-up, Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris.

An insider told The Sun: “One main criticism of the new show is that the studio links aren’t as smooth as they could be.

“Nikki has worked on live TV with ‘Strictly’ for years, so she has been brought in to try to improve this.”