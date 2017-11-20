Top Tips For Safe Driving And How To Help In A Car Accident

Between June 2016 – June 2017, a horrifying 27,130 people were killed or seriously injured as the result of accidents on the road. In most EU countries, first aid forms a mandatory element of driving tests. However, in the UK first aid training is not an integral part of the test and consequently most UK drivers involved in accidents are unlikely to have the necessary skills to help if they are first on scene at a road traffic accident.

Key things to prepare to make your journey safer:

Planning – know your route. Do not rely entirely on your Sat Nav. Getting lost is stressful and that in itself, can prove dangerous.

Strapping in while wearing a coat can render your seat belt ineffective, particularly in child car seats.

Never drive when tired and always check side effects on prescription medication for any warning they could cause drowsiness. Take the advice seriously.

Minimise distractions – if children become fractious during a journey, stop at the first safe opportunity. Never be tempted to try and help them whilst driving. Pets should ideally be in travel cases or travel safely and comfortably in the boot of an open hatchback. Take regular stops.

Mobile phones, Sat Nav and other technical distractions are dangerous.

Car seats

It is critical that children are in the most appropriate car seat for their height and weight. UK law states children must use a child car seat until they’re 12 years old or 135cm (4ft 5in) tall, whichever comes first. But safety experts recommend you use a child car seat for all children under 150cm (4ft 11in). ... The driver is legally responsible for children being in car seats while travelling. You must wear a seat belt if there is one fitted to the seat you are in. Failure to wear a seat belt carries a £500 fine.

How to help at the scene of a car accident:

Your safety is always the priority when approaching the scene of an accident. Ensure all traffic is stationary and people are aware that there has been an accident. If there is spilled fuel or other fire hazards turn off car ignitions. Ensure vehicle hazard lights are turned on and use a warning triangle if possible.

If there are other people around, ask them to phone the emergency services however if you are on your own, your priority is to assess the situation and treat any life-threatening conditions first and then call for an ambulance.

Quickly establish how many vehicles have been involved in the collision and assess the occupants of all the vehicles to ensure none of the casualties have life-threatening injuries. People screaming, crying and making a noise have to be breathing! – your priority at this point is to check anyone quiet and motionless.

If anyone is not moving:

Immediately gauge whether they are conscious. If there is no response, check if they are breathing.

Unresponsive and breathing:

Support them in a position where they are leaning forward or to one side to ensure the airway remains open. Move them as little as possible and avoid twisting them. Keep talking to the casualty calmly as they will be able to hear you, even if they are unconscious and keep them warm and dry.