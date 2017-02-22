Tories Accused Of 'Wasting Millions' On Free Schools After Report Finds Costs Ten Times Over Estimate

A flagship education programme set up by former Education Secretary Michael Gove is in disarray after revelations that costs were more than ten times over estimate.

The programme encouraged parents and independent groups to set up their own schools - called free schools - to be funded by the Government.

A report by the National Audit Office (NAO), published on Wednesday, said that by March 2015 the Tories had spent £1.8 bn opening 305 free schools.

In 2010 the Department of Education (DfE) estimated opening 315 schools would cost £900 million.

Labour MP Angela Rayner accused the Tories of wasting millions “opening free schools in areas that do not need them”.