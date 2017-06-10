Tory MP Has Hilarious Answer When Asked If There Are Phone Calls Being Made About Theresa May's Future

A Tory MP had a good answer at the ready when he was asked if phone calls had been taking place between Conservative colleagues on Theresa May’s future.

Ed Vaizey was quizzed on BBC Breakfast on how secure the PM’s position was after she failed to secure an overall majority after this week’s snap election, forcing the Tories into making an agreement with the DUP.

Asked if MPs had been talking on the phone, Vaizey said: “That’s so 20th century. It’s all on WhatsApp.”

He added: “We all talk on WhatsApp ... lots of MPs are in lots of different groups.”