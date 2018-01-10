Tory MP Kelly Tolhurst Struggles To Explain What Theresa May Is Doing Apart From Brexit

Tory MP Kelly Tolhurst has struggled to explain during a live television interview what the point of Theresa May’s government was other than Brexit.

The MP for Rochester & Strood, who was appointed a government Whip on Tuesday, was sent to represent the government on BBC Newsnight following the prime minister’s two day long reshuffle.

Presenter Evan Davis asked: “Apart from Brexit, what are you going to do?”

Tolhurst said the government was “committed to delivering Brexit” and that was “still the focus”.

“But also what we have said, and Theresa May has been very clear, we can’t forget the domestic agenda and are there are things like the NHS, the environment.”