Tory Rebels Hopeful Government Will Use Budget To Reveal Universal Credit Concessions

Tory rebel MPs who raised fears Universal Credit roll-out could plunge working families into poverty are hoping the government will reveal some concessions in next month’s budget.

Just one Conservative MP voted with opposition parties on Wednesday evening on a motion tabled by Labour calling for a pause of the benefits overhaul, while issues with delays to first payments were ironed out.

Sarah Wollaston said she would not abstain along with her Tory colleagues unless ministers could give assurances they would tackle the issue of thousands of claimants being left with no money while they waited for their initial payment, pushing them into debt and rent arrears.

She told the Commons: “Why are we undermining a policy with potential to change lives for the better by not addressing a fundamental flaw at its heart? We have heard many compelling cases today and we cannot ignore them.”