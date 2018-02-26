A paramedic has publicly thanked a kind stranger who left a note on an ambulance thanking the emergency service team for “saving lives day in, day out”.

The note, which urged the ambulance to block the street or parking space if needed, was passed on to advanced paramedic Vinny Romano in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire.

It reads: “Without people like you, we would not know what to do! So thank you! Really, thank you.

“You, along with the other emergency services, truly are our unsung heroes. Stay safe, well fed and watered and warm. I hope more people realise how invaluable the ambulance service is. Sincerely, a thankful member of the public.”