A paramedic has publicly thanked a kind stranger who left a note on an ambulance thanking the emergency service team for “saving lives day in, day out”.
The note, which urged the ambulance to block the street or parking space if needed, was passed on to advanced paramedic Vinny Romano in Morecambe Bay, Lancashire.
It reads: “Without people like you, we would not know what to do! So thank you! Really, thank you.
“You, along with the other emergency services, truly are our unsung heroes. Stay safe, well fed and watered and warm. I hope more people realise how invaluable the ambulance service is. Sincerely, a thankful member of the public.”
On 22 February, Romano took to Twitter to thank the member of the public who had left the note. “I’m sure this is a more accurate representation of what the public really think,” he added.
His tweet alludes to the case of 26-year-old Kirsty Sharman, who pleaded guilty to a public order offence after leaving an abusive note on an ambulance last week.
The aggressive note read: “If this van is for anyone but number 14 then you have no right to be parked here. I couldn’t give a shit if the whole street collapsed. Now move your van from outside my house.”
Sharman is also said to have yelled abuse at paramedics, who were responding to a patient in cardiac arrest. She has since been ordered to pay a £120 fine, a £30 victim surcharge, and £135 court costs.
Unlike Sharman’s message, the latest note struck a chord with the public for the right reason and Romano’s tweet has received more than 600 favourites.
Lexi Wardle commented: “Whoever wrote this nailed it.” Another Twitter user, Peter, added: “Such beautiful handwriting to express such beautiful sentiments.”
Speaking to HuffPost UK, Romano said the service has received a number of nice gestures recently, including a stranger who paid for an ambulance driver’s petrol.
“It’s a tough job sometimes,” he says. “The crews work long hours and don’t get many breaks, so it’s nice that the public are thinking of us.”
HumanKind is HuffPost's celebration of kindness in which we feature the people who do incredible things for others or the planet.
