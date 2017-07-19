Tour de France rider Pawel Poljanski has revealed a stark image of his legs as he competes in the world’s biggest annual sporting event. The 27-year-old posted an image of his ravaged limbs to Instagram, revealing them to be a network of bulging veins and a mix of both pallid and burned skin.

A post shared by Paweł Poljański (@p.poljanski) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

The Pole, who rides for Bora-Hansgrohe, wrote: “After 16 stages I think my legs look a little tired.” Poljanski had just completed the 16th leg of the 21-stage event and is currently 75th in the general classification. In 2014 Polish cyclist Bartosz Huzarski posted a similar image of his own legs after the 18th stage of the Tour de France. American George Hincapie’s varicose veins also stole column inches in 2011.

Bartosz Huzarski's legs after the 18th stage of 2014 Tour de France... pic.twitter.com/eqS4XcnsHW — Mothra P.I. (@Hardywolf359) June 8, 2016

With the 2012 Tour de France being just days away, I'm reminded of 2 things; Cadel last year & George Hincapie's Leg. pic.twitter.com/3uSMBXjo — Sam Pang (@MrSamPang) June 25, 2012