For many, the mention of a wedding dress, instantly brings to mind something long and white, perhaps strapless and probably including lace.

But all across the world - from Japan and Ghana to Indonesia - traditional wedding attire is beautifully diverse.

From lavish gold embellishments and bold colours to memorable headpieces, brides and grooms adopt striking ensembles to celebrate their big day on every continent and this is a great source of inspiration for brides- and grooms-to-be.

