Rail Users Deserve Compensation For Persistent Delays

Railway season ticket holders are being ripped off on routes where there are constant delays and it’s time for the Department of Transport to take action.

Train delays are sometimes inevitable. When customers are delayed for 30 minutes or longer, they are entitled compensation. But this is not the case for persistent, but shorter delays which cumulatively are just as bad. I have now taken this up with ministers at the Department for Transport.

The issue of persistent train delays disproportionately affects daily commuters, many of whom have to fork out thousands of pounds a year for season tickets. So a standard class annual season ticket from Lichfield to London Euston for example costs £10,312 and a first class season ticket over £17,000. A reliable service is not a big ask.

Over the course of a working year, a commuter could lose 230 hours of their time to delays and still not receive a single penny in compensation. This is the scandal of persistent delays on our railways.

So while cancellations and long delays understandably provoke outrage among passengers, the small but regular delays go under the radar. Eventually, they may even become accepted.

While arriving at your destination five minutes late may not seem particularly scandalous, these delays can soon add up. An average delay of only five minutes a working day each way adds up to 200 minutes over four weeks, or 40 hours over a 48 week working year.

Delays are a natural part of business. It would unreasonable to expect rail operators to have to pay for every late minute.