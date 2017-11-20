Trans People Are Being Badly Let Down In Healthcare, And It's Dangerous

If you want to access a gender identity clinic in the UK, chances are you will be waiting a long time. I don’t mean a couple of weeks or even months - it could take years.

Earlier this month, an investigation by Gay Star News and trans activists found all but one of the NHS gender identity clinics in the UK were failing to hit their referral wait time target. One trans activist has spoken out about her own wait for an appointment - a wait that lasted just over three years.

Trans people are being badly let down and it is not only unfair, it’s dangerous.

Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day when we honour the memory of those whose lives have been lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. It ends Transgender Awareness Week, which runs from November 13 to 20 and helps to raise the visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people and address the issues our communities face.

And there are many issues - one of which is the severe waiting times for gender identity clinics. A year ago, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced a target of a maximum of 18 weeks waiting time for all NHS services. Our gender identity clinics are failing abysmally to meet it.

One clinic in Daventry has an average waiting time of 130 weeks, meaning patients are waiting more than two and a half years for a referral. This is an extraordinarily long time, a time filled with anxiety and uncertainty.

Trans people are far more likely to have contact with the mental health system, and are at much higher risk of mental health issues, self-harm and suicidal ideation than cisgender and heterosexual people. Earlier this year, new research revealed eight out of 10 trans young people have self-harmed and almost half have attempted to kill themselves.

As Dr John Dean told the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee all the way back in 2015, “not treating people is not a neutral act - it will do harm”. The longer we deprive trans people of basic but vital health services, the longer we put them at risk.