Transport for London (TfL) has scrapped announcements addressing passengers as “ladies and gentlemen” in a bid to become more gender-neutral, it has been announced.

Tube workers have been asked to ditch the phrase in favour of alternatives such as “Good morning everyone”.

New pre-recorded announcements are also set to be introduced, with TfL saying that “equality and inclusion” are at the heart of its quality service.

“We want everyone to feel welcome on our transport network,” customer strategy director Mark Evers said.

“We have reviewed the language that we use in announcements and elsewhere and will make sure that it is fully inclusive, reflecting the great diversity of London.”

The announcement comes just weeks after activists slammed TfL for delaying the change, which Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced six months ago.

But LGBT rights charity Stonewall welcomed the move, saying the gender neutral announcements would “ensure that everyone – no matter who they identify as - feels accounted for”.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Language is extremely important to the lesbian, gay, bi and trans community, and the way we use it can help ensure all people feel included.”

