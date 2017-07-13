All Sections
    • NEWS
    13/07/2017 13:29 BST

    Transport For London Scraps 'Ladies And Gentleman' Tube Announcements In Bid To Become Gender Neutral

    'It will ensure everyone - no matter how they identify - feels accounted for.'

    Neil Hall / Reuters
    Passengers will no longer be addressed as 'ladies and gentlemen' on the Tube

    Transport for London (TfL) has scrapped announcements addressing passengers as “ladies and gentlemen” in a bid to become more gender-neutral, it has been announced.  

    Tube workers have been asked to ditch the phrase in favour of alternatives such as “Good morning everyone”. 

    New pre-recorded announcements are also set to be introduced, with TfL saying that “equality and inclusion” are at the heart of its quality service. 

    “We want everyone to feel welcome on our transport network,” customer strategy director Mark Evers said. 

    “We have reviewed the language that we use in announcements and elsewhere and will make sure that it is fully inclusive, reflecting the great diversity of London.”

    The announcement comes just weeks after activists slammed TfL for delaying the change, which Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced six months ago. 

    But LGBT rights charity Stonewall welcomed the move, saying the gender neutral announcements would “ensure that everyone – no matter who they identify as - feels accounted for”. 

    A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Language is extremely important to the lesbian, gay, bi and trans community, and the way we use it can help ensure all people feel included.” 

    Last week, TfL launched a ‘tunnel map’ in a bid to help people with claustrophobia or anxiety to avoid tunnels and underground stations while travelling. 

    Conversations