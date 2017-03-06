A former British Army officer has been shot dead in Kenya.

Tristan Voorspuy was killed by pastoral herders on Sunday while inspecting some of his lodges, a local police official told the Associated Press.

Voorspuy, who spent six years in the Army from the mid 1970s, including two as a cavalry officer, was the founder of luxury adventure safari company Offbeat Safaris.

Born in South Africa but schooled and raised in Sussex, Voorspuy left the Army in 1981 and rode a motorbike from London to Cape Town, before creating Offbeat Safaris in 1990.