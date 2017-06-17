Five Guardsmen were stretchered off Horse Guards Parade after fainting in the sweltering heat during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.

Dressed in his full uniform, including a bearskin, one soldier fell forward out of his formation as temperatures soared to 25C in nearby St James’s Park.

As the band marched towards his position, the guardsman in the second row collapsed to his knees before landing face down with his hands to his side.

