Five Guardsmen were stretchered off Horse Guards Parade after fainting in the sweltering heat during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday.
Dressed in his full uniform, including a bearskin, one soldier fell forward out of his formation as temperatures soared to 25C in nearby St James’s Park.
As the band marched towards his position, the guardsman in the second row collapsed to his knees before landing face down with his hands to his side.
A Guardsman faints during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
A Guardsman lies prone after fainting during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
A Guardsman on a stretcher after fainting during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
A Guardsman is carried off after fainting during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
A Guardsman is carried off after fainting during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
The Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh make their way up The Mall from Horse Guards Parade, central London to Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony as the Queen celebrates her official birthday on Saturday
Police officers lead crowds of people up to Buckingham Palace, central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony as the Queen celebrates her official birthday on Saturday
A member of the public wears a themed hat outside Buckingham Palace, central London, following the Trooping the Colour ceremony as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh make their way up The Mall from Horse Guards Parade, central London to Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh make their way up The Mall from Horse Guards Parade, central London to Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday
His colleagues maintained position as the ceremony to mark the Queen’s birthday continued around him. Three soldiers then calmly walked to his aid.
One removed his bearskin before the guardsman was lifted on to a stretcher just over a minute after he fainted, the Press Association reported.
