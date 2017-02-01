Hunters are bidding for the chance to kill nearly 1,000 animals in a “play to slay” fundraising auction being held this week by one of the world’s largest pro-hunting groups.

Trophy hunters are gathering from today at Safari Club International’s Annual Hunters’ Convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, in Las Vegas, for the event that ends on Saturday.

Animals up for slaughter include a Canadian polar bear, Namibian elephants and African leopards.

Nearly 25,000 hunters are expected to attend and bid for animal killing trips valued above $5.3 million.

Trophy hunting, widely criticised by animal welfare and wildlife groups, was thrust into the spotlight in July 2015 after beloved Zimbabwean lion, Cecil, was shot by US dentist Walter Palmer.